Android 10: Release date, features, rumors, and everything we know so far

Reselling your Android phone? Here’s a data-wipe check list Got your eye on a new Android smartphone? Here's how to wipe your existing smartphone so you can sell it or pass it on to a family member or friend without giving them all your data as well.

We're only weeks away from Google officially releasing the next version of Android: Android 10. Google recently announced it's ditching dessert or sweet names for Android releases, citing differences in how letters are pronounced in different languages as causing confusion amongst users. So, instead of Android Quiche, we now have Android 10.

Android Q -- er Android 10 -- made its debut in March through the Android beta program, and since then, Google has continued to release regular updates. The update includes a new Night Theme, a few very impressive accessibility features, improved privacy and security initiatives, and parental controls.

Google has released all of the scheduled beta updates, and now we're waiting for the official launch. Until then, here's everything you need to know about Android 10.

Also: The Pixel 3A is official: Here's what you need to know

Android 10: Release date

We don't have an official release date for the finalized build yet, but Google has released six out of six expected beta releases up until this point. Anyone can participate in the program, as long as you have a supported device.

You'll need to visit the official Android 10 beta device list to find instructions specific to your device. Be forewarned, however: Some OEMs require you to factory reset your phone before installing Android 10 -- and all device makers will require a factory reset should you decide you want to leave the Android 10 beta.

What devices are included?

Google expanded the list of supported devices outside of its Pixel line, including 21 total devices from 12 different OEMs.



Supported Devices

Pixel Essential Phone Sony Xperia XZ3 Pixel XL Huawei Mate 20 Pro Tecno Spark 3 Pro Pixel 2 LGE G8 Vivo X27 Pixel 2 XL Nokia 8.1 Vivo NEX S Pixel 3 OnePlus 6T Vivo NEX A Pixel 3 XL OPPO Reno Xiaomi Mi 9 ASUS ZenFone 5Z Realme 3 Pro Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G

Will there be more updates?

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Yes. Google has laid out the release schedule for the Android 10 beta program, starting with the first beta in mid-March and ending with the final release in the third quarter. The first release candidate, beta 5 was released in July, followed by Beta 6 in early August. The final release should happen any day now.

Must read

Android 10: Features

As is usually the case, Google only talks about a handful of features that it feels are important to users and developers alike. As we continue to test and use Android 10, we'll surely find new features and will update this post as needed. In the meantime, here are some features Google has talked about.

Privacy first

Google, Inc.

The biggest area of focus of Android 10 appears to be related to user privacy. For example, users can now limit when an app has access to their location. In the past, you either gave an app access to your location, or you didn't. Starting with Android 10, you can limit an app's location access only when you are using the app.

There are also finer controls for file management, restricting access to device identifiers such as the IMEI, serial number, and other IDs that can help track a user.

Bubbles!

× android-q-bubbles.png

Similar to Facebook Messenger's Chat Heads, Bubbles will display small circular, floating alerts on top of whatever it is you're currently doing on your Android device. Users will have to approve each app that wants to use Bubbles as a notification method, so your screen shouldn't be overrun with alerts from every app you have installed.

Sharing shortcuts

I think every Android user can relate to how slow the share sheet loads. Right now, you tap on the share button, and then have to count to ten while the various apps and shortcuts populate and rearrange themselves a handful of times. With Android 10, Google has created new tools that make it possible for the share sheet to load instantly.

Dark Theme

At I/O, Google confirmed an official Dark Theme is coming with Android 10. The new theme will darken the interface, reducing strain on your eyes as well as saving battery life.

Live Caption

For deaf users, Google is adding a Live Caption feature that will add subtitles to any video being watched on the phone. You won't need a data connection to use the feature -- it's all done on the device itself.

Parental Controls

Google's Digital Wellbeing tool is gaining support for tighter parental controls. Parents will be able to approve app installs, set screen time limits, create app limits, and set a bedtime.

Foldable screen support

With devices like the Galaxy Fold and Huawei X coming, Android 10 includes features to better support for detecting when an app has been paused (perhaps when a display is folded) and when it needs to be resumed (after opening the device), as well as enhanced support for resizing of apps.

Depth information from photos

Google's Pixel line of phones does a fantastic job of capturing depth in a photo despite only having one camera. Google is integrating some of that technology into Android 10, giving developers and device makers access to the image and the Dynamic Depth captured alongside it through new tools.

Gesture navigation

Android 10 adds gestural navigation to the Android platform. Instead of using the staple navigation buttons Android has always had, users swipe and gesture across the screen to go back, return to the home screen, open the app drawer, and trigger Google Assistant. In the final beta release, Google continued to tweak and change how gestures behave in Android 10 -- and then tried to explain its reasoning.

More developer options

If terms like Native MIDI API, ANGLE on Vulkan, or Neural Networks API 1.2 are more your thing, then be sure to read through the bottom section of this Android Developers blog post, where the company details those new features, along with new Wi-Fi performance modes, improved peer-to-peer and internet connectivity.

Android 10: What happened to Q?

The letter Q was up next



Google usually names Android OS updates around a dessert



Google changed its approach to Android naming

We had plenty of guesses and ideas concerning what the Q in Android Q could stand for, but Google opted to ditch the dessert naming scheme altogether and move to a numbering scheme. Android Q is now Android 10, and going forward, we can expect numbers over sweets.