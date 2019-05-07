The Pixel 3A is official: Here's what you need to know

× pixel-3a-family.jpg

The rumors were true: Google just announced the Pixel 3A and 3A XL. The new phones will come in a trio of colors, run the latest version of Android, feature the same impressive camera as the more expensive Pixel phones, and -- yes -- there's a headphone jack. We will continue to update this post with more information about Google's latest smartphones as more information becomes available. In the mean time, here's everything we know right now.

Name

Pixel 3A for the smaller version

Pixel 3A XL for the bigger version

Google announced the Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL without detailing what the "A" stands for, but one can assume it means "affordable."

Availability

Immediate availability

Expanded carrier support



With the number of leaks we saw leading up to the announcement, we had a hunch the Pixel 3A would launch sooner than later. Indeed, that is the case. The Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL are available starting today, May 7.

Additionally, instead of relying solely on Verizon Wireless in the US, Google is expanding carrier availability to include Sprint, US Cellular, and T-Mobile. AT&T won't sell the Pixel 3A, but the carrier is supporting the new phones.

Naturally, Google will also sell the Pixel 3A line through its Project Fi service. You can also purchase the Pixel 3A and 3A XL through the Google Store.

Price

$399 for the Pixel 3A

$479 for the Pixel 3A XL

Google set out to make affordable Pixel phones, and it succeeded. The Pixel 3A starts at $399, while the 3A XL is priced at $479.

Specs

Mid-range phones with mid-range specs

5.6-inch, 6-inch displays

Same camera tech

The Pixel 3A has 5.6-inch 2220 x 1080 display, and the 3A XL has a 6-inch 2160 x 1080 display. Google puts the battery life of the phones at 30 hours -- an impressive number if that indeed is the case. Using the USB-C port, you can use the included 18W wall adapter to fast charge the Pixel 3A, with 15 minutes giving you seven hours of use, according to Google.

Google didn't skimp on the camera features despite the lower price. Both phones will have a 12.2MP dual-pixel camera, the same Night Sight feature found on the high-end Pixels, portrait mode, and super res zoom. There's also an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Both devices will have 4GB of memory, a Snapdragon 670 processor, and 64GB of storage. The Pixel 3A will have a 3,000 mAh battery, while the Pixel 3A XL will have a 3,7000 mAh battery.

To make up for lack of wireless charging support, there is a headphone jack on top of both phones.