Android 12L features coming to Samsung, Lenovo and Microsoft devices

Google said on Monday that it will bring the Android 12L operating system to Samsung, Lenovo and Microsoft devices later this year. The OS is optimized for larger screens like tablets and foldables.

Google first announced Android 12L in October. When it launched the first beta in December, Google partnered with Lenovo to bring the test build to the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet.

The new OS brings changes to the home screen, lock screen, notification shade, device set-up screens and settings. The changes are largely designed to give users more information on the screen. For instance, with a two-column layout, users will be able to make changes to features in Settings without having to go in and out of each section.

For example, we heard from you that the most common reason for swiping down to your notification shade is to check and clear your notifications. On 12L, we moved notifications and quick tiles to their own dedicated columns to give you more space to view and swipe away your notifications.