Google releases the first beta of Android 12L for Pixel phones, Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet

Google announced on Wednesday that the first public beta of Android 12L is now available. The update is available for Pixel phones, and Google has partnered with Lenovo to bring the test build to the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet .

Google first announced Android 12L in October, emphasizing that the update would focus on devices with larger screens, like foldable phones and tablets.

To experience the primary changes found in Android 12L you'll need a compatible tablet or you can set up the Android emulator via Android Studio. In other words, if you're planning on testing the Android 12L Beta on your Pixel phone, you can sign up for it, or if you're still enrolled in the Android beta program you'll automatically get the update. Don't expect to see many changes, if any.

On larger screens, you'll see things like a two-column notification shade and quick settings panel that takes up the entire screen. Android 12L also makes it possible to drag apps from the taskbar to either side of the screen to open apps in a split-screen arrangement for improved multitasking.

Google also announced that API changes for Android 12L are now final, letting developers build and test their apps without fear of Google changing any of the APIs that are used for the new features.

If you do install Android 12L on a Pixel phone and find some changes, let us know what they are in the comments below!