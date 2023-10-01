'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Anker's new $30 USB-C power bank solves my biggest problem with portable chargers
Not too long ago, Anker unveiled its latest additions to its Anker Nano line, including the Nano 22.5W Power Bank, and I've had the fortune of testing it over the past month. To Android users and new (or incoming) iPhone users who are looking to add a USB-C charger to their daily carry, I'm happy to say that this one from Anker is quite impressive.
Also: The best USB-C cables for the iPhone 15 in 2023: What the experts recommend
I have some quibbles with many portable chargers: Forgetting a wire, not knowing where to hold the charger while it's charging my phone, and feeling like it takes forever to increase the battery percentage at all. This charger addresses all of the issues and more.
Anker 22.5W Nano Power Bank Specs
- Wattage: 22.5W
- Capacity: 5000mAh
- Dimensions: 3.0 x 1.4 x 1.0 inches
- Weight: 3.5 ounces
- Colors: blue, black, white, green, and pink,
- Price: $29.99
Lipstick-sized charger
The power bank puts the portable in a portable charger, fitting right in the palm of your hand and comfortably into your pocket without weighing it down.
For a size comparison, I sat it next to my go-to lipstick, and as you can see, they are very comparable in size.
The charger also features a foldable USB-C port, increasing its compactness even further.
To use the charger, all you have to do is flip the USB-C port up and let it hang from your phone as you continue with your phone activities, eliminating the struggle of figuring out where to place your power bank.
Also: Buying an Apple Watch? How to pick the best one for you
With such a small form factor, you would think its charging power would be compromised. However, that was far from my experience.
Impressive charging power for its size
The 22.5W Power Bank packs 5,000mAh capacity, which is enough to charge an iPhone 15 Pro to 68%, according to Anker. In my experience, it charged my Samsung Z Flip 4 from zero to 30% in half an hour.
Also: This $20 USB-C cable comes with a built-in power meter for the data enthusiast
Although it might not seem like a tremendous boost, remember that this portable charger is meant to get you out of a pinch. If your phone died on you while you were out, getting a quarter of your battery back in under 30 minutes would be a lifesaver.
Charging the power bank is hassle-free
Charging the charger is a breeze because it features bi-directional charging, allowing you to plug it into a USB-C power brick to charge it, forgoing any pesky wires.
If you do want to charge the portable charger with a wire, you have that option because it has a USB-C port on the side. If you choose this alternative, you can charge your phone at the same time with the power bank because of its pass-through charging abilities.
The charger comes in five colors: blue, black, white, green, and pink, matching every iPhone 15 color besides the yellow, which the white could be paired with instead.
ZDNET's buying advice
If you are searching for a new portable charger for your new iPhone or just because you are due for an upgrade, the Anker Nano 22.5W Power Bank is a good choice because it won't break the bank and will get the job done. The fun color options, effectiveness, size, and low price point even make it a good choice for gifting. Dare I say a stocking stuffer?