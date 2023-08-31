'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Buying a USB-C charger for iPhone 15? Anker's Nano series has all the options
Apple's iPhone 15 launch is fast approaching, and the biggest change with this year's models may come in the form of a USB-C charging port. This means it is time to switch out your lightning port chargers for USB-C ones, and Anker's newest accessories have got you covered for all your charging needs.
Also: Apple's iPhone 15 USB-C may be as slow as Lightning cable
On Thursday, Anker released its latest line of Nano accessories, which includes two new power banks, a charging station, and bio-braided USB-C cables.
The Anker Nano 30W Power Bank fits in the palm of your hand but doesn't compromise on power, packing in a 10,000mAh capacity. Anker claims the power bank can charge most phones up to two times and can bring an iPad from zero to 60% battery on a single charge.
The charger comes equipped with a USB-C cable, making it a versatile travel gadget and an integrated smart screen displays the power levels so you know for sure if your device is in fact charging slower than usual.
Also: My favorite USB-C accessory of all time scores a magnetic upgrade
The smaller Nano 22.5W Power Bank is comparable in size to lipstick. Do you see the similarity in the photo below? The charger also has a foldable USB-C port to make it more compact. Despite its small form factor, the charger packs a 5,000mAh capacity, which is enough to top up the largest iPhone 14 Pro Max, and then some.
For those who just want a reliable, fast wall charger, Anker has retained the more traditional charging accessories, including the 20W and 30W Nano Wall Charger.
Here is the complete list of Anker Nano Series chargers, all of which are available for ordering today:
- Anker Nano 20W Charger: $13.99
- Anker Nano 30W Charger: $19.99
- Anker Nano 22.5W Power Bank: $29.99
- Anker Nano 30W Power Bank: $49.99
- Anker Nano 67W Charging Station (6-in-1): $65.99
- Anker USB-C to USB-C Cable: $18.99
The last highlight of the launch is the 6-in-1, 67W Nano Charging Station, which is 60% slimmer than a typical power strip and closer to the size of a smartphone. That makes it perfect for small spaces like dorm rooms. It also includes an ActiveShield 2.0 to prevent overheating and minimize heat generation.
Also: Why some people are buying MacBook Pros with broken displays
Along with the new Nano products, Anker also announced its MagGo Wireless Charging Accessories with Qi2 support. These magnetic charging accessories include the Anker MagGo 10,1000 mAh Power Bank, Anker MagGo 15W, Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, and an Anker MagGo 15W Wireless Charger Pad.
All of the MagGo accessories won't be available for purchase until late 2023.