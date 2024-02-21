Five reasons you should be using a MagSafe case

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

If you are an iPhone user who keeps hearing the term MagSafe, but you don't know exactly how it would benefit you, don't worry; not too long ago, I was in the same position. However, since converting to a MagSafe case, my entire phone experience has been optimized, and I am here to let you know how yours can be, too.

The only thing that differentiates a regular phone case from a MagSafe case is that it has magnets, often identified by a ring on the back of cases, that securely snap your MagSafe-compatible iPhone (iPhone12 or later) to MagSafe accessories, such as chargers, battery packs, wallets, stands, tripods, and more.

Using a MagSafe case might seem like a small difference, but it unlocks a world of potential, elevating how you charge and interact with your phone. Don't believe me? Read below for some of the reasons you should give a MagSafe case a try.

1. Enjoy faster, wireless charging

Anker

With MagSafe charging, you take advantage of more secure, faster charging, compared to traditional wireless charging. This setup is facilitated by the magnets found on the back of the phone case and the wireless charger that helps position the device for maximum power transfer, resulting in a quicker, more efficient charge.

To quantify this faster charging, MagSafe can deliver a power output of 15W compared to the standard Qi wireless output of 7.5W. This difference means that by using a MagSafe case, you can double the speed of your charge -- and who doesn't want their phone to charge as quickly as possible?

2. Hassle-free portable charging

Christina Darby/ ZDNET

Because of the magnets found in MagSafe cases and accessories, the phone and the accessory have a firm grasp on each other, allowing for a secure hold. This hold means you can securely latch a MagSafe power bank or portable charger to the back of your phone and get a fast, and efficient charge on the go without the need for pesky wires.

There are many MagSafe portable chargers on the market, and many of them sport slim, lightweight form factors that rest on your palm as a natural extension of your phone when you are holding it, meaning you can forget it's even there.

3. Mount your phone wherever you need

Amazon

Whether you want a holder for your phone to stay propped up on your desk or in the car, a MagSafe accessory is your best bet for a hassle-free, secure hold.

Instead of relying on phone holders that are meant to claw onto your phone (and fail to do so every time), you can simply place the back of your phone onto the stand, where it will magnetically attach and stay for extended periods of time. Many portable chargers and phone grips include a stand as a bonus.

4. Take advantage of fun, unique, and useful accessories

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

Whatever phone accessory you are searching for, a MagSafe solution likely exists. For example, a quick search on Amazon for MagSafe accessories results in MagSafe wallets, charging stations, portable chargers, car mounts, PopSockets, finger straps, tripods, and more.

In addition to these basic but helpful accessories, some MagSafe products solve out-of-the-box problems. For example, at CES, we saw an iPhone call recorder, a tripod that auto-tracks your face and moves with you, and a self-defense accessory, which all clasp onto the back of your phone using MagSafe technology.

5. Switch out accessories with ease

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

As seen above, there are so many innovative and helpful MagSafe accessories you can use, and the best part is that you don't just have to choose one. Instead, you can simply quickly interchange your accessories, snapping them on and off as you need.

One second, your phone can be snapped onto a portable charger. Next, your phone can be snapped onto a wallet without any adhesive. Some accessories, such as the Snap Luxe 4 (pictured above), will even let you layer different MagSafe accessories on top of each other.