Anker's new wave of GaN chargers let you carry fewer power bricks and charge faster
As the capabilities of our personal devices evolve, our reliance on them also increases, making it crucial to keep them fully charged at all times. GaN chargers are smaller, more portable, and more powerful than the adapters of old -- especially the ones that come included with the phones, tablets, and laptops you buy -- making them the ideal charging solution.
Today, Anker's new Prime Series, which leverages GaN technology, is available for pre-order, including a massive 240W charger that can easily replace all of your other chargers.
The 240W Desktop Charger has four ports, three USB-C, and one USB port that can charge up to four devices simultaneously. But that's just the start.
Anker says the 240W multi-port charger can charge two MacBook Pros, an iPhone, and an iPad at full power while still having leftover power for another device. As a result, this single charger replaces the need for multiple bulky chargers, while sporting a rather compact design.
For those who prefer a reliable fast charger that's not as high-powered, Anker has also released a slew of new charging accessories, including a 67W GaN Wall Charger and a 100W wireless charging base.
Here is the complete list of Anker Prime Series chargers, all of which are available for ordering today.
- Anker Prime 240W GaN Desktop Charger: $199.99
- Anker Prime 250W Power Bank: $179.99
- Anker Prime 67W GaN Wall Charger: $59.99
- Anker Prime 100W GaN Wall Charger: $84.99
- Anker Prime 130W Power Bank: $89.99
- Anker Prime 200W Power Bank: $129.99
- Wireless 100W Charging Base: $69.99
- Anker Prime 6-in-1 Charging Station: $109.99
Pricing for the chargers is relatively competitive, especially when compared to other premium brands like Belkin and Ugreen. But for the price, you can expect these to last you years, as many of ZDNET's reviewers can attest to.
Another highlight of the new releases is the 100W three-port charger that's durably built, compact in design, and just as pocketable as your typical phone or tablet adapter.
In fact, the charger is 45% smaller than Apple's single-port 96W charger but packs more wattage output, more ports, and GaN technology for more efficient charging. Which Anker Prime charger are you most interested in?