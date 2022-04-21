Why you can trust ZDNet
Apple adds new dance workouts to Fitness+

If you can't get motivated for a traditional workout, these new dance workouts may be what you're looking for.

apple-fitness-plus-international-dance-day-hero.jpg

 Image: Apple

Apple on Thursday announced its adding dance classes to its subscription fitness service, Fitness+. The new classes are timed to coincide with International Dance Day, which takes place on April 29. 

With the launch this week, Apple has artist spotlight classes that feature ABBA, BTS, and Queen. However, new classes will be available next week, including choreography from BTS. There will also be a new limited-edition award for using the service on International Dance Day and a new workout collection called "Get into a Groove with Dance."

More specifically, the dance classes released this week feature ABBA, while there's a HIIT workout for BTS fans and a strength class for Queen die-hards. New workouts featuring those same artists will be released each Monday for the next four weeks. 

There's a separate artist spotlight dance workout that will have music and choreography from BTS. 

On International Dance Day, you'll need to complete a dance workout of at least 20 minutes in order to unlock the dance award, which also includes animated stickers for the Messages app. 

Apple's Fitness+ service is included in Apple One, the company's subscription service that bundles Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud+, Apple News+ and Apple Arcade into a single monthly payment. 

There's a video embedded in Apple's press release that makes the class look like a lot of fun. And, the best part, at least for me, is that you don't have to leave your home and go to a gym where everyone can see how bad of a dancer you are. 

If you don't want or need those other services, you can sign up for Fitness+ as a standalone service for $9.99 a month. You'll need an Apple Watch to track your workouts, which you can view on your iPhone, iPad or Apple TV.

