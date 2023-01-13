Apple aiming for affordable $99 AirPods, working on new AirPods Max

Image: Apple

Apple will reportedly begin shipping its second-generation AirPods Max headphones and new $99 AirPods as early as next year.

TF International Securities' Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in tweets that Apple will begin mass shipping the new $99 AirPods in the second half of 2024 or the first half of 2025.

The new AirPods would be cheaper than the second generation AirPods, which at $129, are the cheapest option currently available. The third generation cost $179 with the MagSafe charging case, while the new AirPods Pro cost $279.

Also: Is it finally happening? Apple is apparently working on a touchscreen MacBook

Via MacRumors, another analyst this month said Apple was working on lower cost AirPods to better compete with cheaper rivals.

Kuo didn't offer any more details about the new AirPods Max beyond the possible shipping timeframe. Apple released its high-end AirPods Max in 2020 for $549.

Apple might ship the AirPods Max with a USB-C port in order to comply with Europe's incoming directive that says all small electronic devices will require a USB-C port. The common USB-C charger will be required for all phones and other smaller devices sold in the EU from October 2024.