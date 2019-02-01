Apple apologizes for FaceTime eavesdropping bug, update coming next week

Earlier this week Apple was forced to disable its Group FaceTime feature on its servers after it was discovered that users could eavesdrop on someone without them even answering the call. Shortly after videos of the bug started appearing on social media, Apple said it would release a software update for iOS and MacOS devices this week that would fix the bug.

On Friday, Apple issued a statement apologizing to users for the issue and stating the company has fixed it -- but the update is now set for release next week.

Apple also thanked the Thompson family, who originally reported the bug over a week before Apple took action and disabled group calls. The family's complaints failed to reach the right people for Apple to take action. Apple has promised it will improve its bug reporting process for its users.

Here's the full statement Apple provided to ZDNet: