Apple confirms WWDC opening keynote will take place June 5

Apple just announced the opening day schedule for this year's edition of its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The conference will start on Monday, June 5 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET with Apple's traditional opening keynote.

It's during that keynote when we typically see a preview of new software features coming to Apple products later that fall. This year, that means we should expect to see previews of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, MacOS 14, WatchOS 10, and updates to TVOS and the HomePod software.

In the past, Apple has used the WWDC keynote to announce new hardware, as well. There are a bunch of rumors about this year's opening keynote, ranging from new MacBooks to Apple finally unveiling its long-rumored virtual reality/augmented reality headset, purportedly called Reality Pro.

Alongside detailing its approach to the new product category and what makes Apple's take on a headset different than Meta's and the rest of the competition in that space, we should also see developer tools for the operating system (currently rumored to be called xrOS) that will power the headset.

As for the rest of the opening day, Apple will follow up the keynote with a platform state of the union at 1:30 pm PT, and then Apple Design Awards at 6:30 pm PT. The former will be broadcast in the Apple Developer app and through the developer website, with the latter being published via the developer app and website.

We will have plenty of coverage surrounding WWDC, new software and Reality Pro in the coming days and during WWDC itself.