Apple just released iOS 16.5 for the iPhone. Here's what's new

Apple on Thursday released software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch. The updates don't include a ton of new features and changes, and they are likely the last major update we'll receive before Apple unveils iOS 17 and all of the rest of the new operating system updates during the opening keynote at WWDC on June 5.

The iPhone update adds the new Pride Celebration wallpaper option and a new sports tab in Apple News for quicker access to news and scores, along with score and schedule cards in the News app for your favorite teams. And, of course, there are the usual bug fixes and performance improvements included in the update.

One such fix I'm relieved to see called out in the change log itself is a fix for Screen Time settings resetting or not syncing across your devices. I can't tell you the number of times my kids' screen time rules have turned off or reset, giving them full access to their devices.

You can download and install the update through the typical process by opening the iPhone Settings app, then going to General > Software Update and following the prompts.

The same new Apple News features involving the sports tab and cards are also included in Thursday's updates for the iPad and Mac.

The Apple Watch update, however, doesn't list any changes other than adding support for the Pride Celebration watch face, in addition to general performance improvements.

