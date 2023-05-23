All the major Bing Chat and AI announcements from Microsoft Build 2023

The biggest and most exciting news of the event is that the new Bing will support ChatGPT as its default search experience.

As a result, ChatGPT will no longer be limited to information prior to 2021. Rather, ChatGPT will be able to access the web and have information of current events through the use of Bing's search engine.

Another positive outcome is that ChatGPT will now be able to include citations in its responses, allowing users to learn more about their prompt.

The feature will roll-out as to ChatGPT Plus subscribers immediately, but will soon be available to everyone for free through the use of a Bing plug-in.

For the past couple of weeks, Microsoft has been on a hot streak of Bing Chat upgrades, so naturally Build had to include some too.

Last week, OpenAI rolled out 70-plus plugins to its ChatGPT Plus subscribers. These plugins allow users to use third-party tools to expand the abilities of the chatbot, including accessing the internet.

At Build, Microsoft announced that it will adopt the same open plugin standard as OpenAI, which will allow for interoperability across ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot.

This update allows developers to use one platform to build plugins that work across multiple platforms, including ChatGPT, Bing, and Copilot.

As part of the expansion, new plugins will be arriving to Bing Chat in addition to the previously announced OpenTable and Wolfram Alpha. You can expect Instacart, Kayak, Klarna, Redfin, and Zillow to arrive to the Bing ecosystem soon.

Another major upgrade is that Bing Chat, as well as the newly announced third-party plugins, will be making an appearance in Windows through the new Windows Copilot.

In the leadup to Build, Microsoft dropped several major Bing Chat updates, including chat history, an export tool, and the removal of a chat limit and chat turns.