Apple details reasons for removing old apps from the App Store

Over the past six years, Apple has removed nearly 2.8 million old apps from the App Store as part of its "App Store Improvements process." In a new blog post, the company argues that culling the App Store is to the benefit of users and developers. However, Apple also said that developers who want to keep their old apps in the App Store are getting more time to update them.

Apple's blog post follows a spate of complaints from developers whose apps were about to be removed. Apple gave the developers 30 days to submit an update if they wanted to keep their app in the App Store.

Now, developers -- including those who recently received notice about the removal of their respective apps -- will be given up to 90 days to update their apps. Developers also have the option to appeal app removals.

The point of the App Store Improvements process, Apple said, is to remove apps that no longer function as intended, don't follow current review guidelines, or are outdated.

"This helps us ensure apps work for the vast majority of users and support our latest innovations in security and privacy," the company's blog post said. Removing old apps, it argues, also makes it easier for users to find what they're looking for and ensures apps deliver the best user experience.

Apps that are removed continue to function for users who have already downloaded the app on their device.