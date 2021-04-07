Apple expands Find My network to include third-party devices

Image: Apple

Apple has flipped the switch that allows iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to use the Find My app to track third-party devices, the company announced on Wednesday.

The expansion of the Find My network beyond Apple's own hardware was first announced during WWDC 2020. There have been ongoing rumors and speculation that Apple would also launch its own "AirTags" product alongside the rollout, however, that announcement wasn't made today.

Currently, there are three products from third-party device makers that work with the Find My app. VanMoof has two new e-bikes, the S3 and X3, that can be found with the app. Belkin's Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds, and the Chipolo ONE Spot tracker also work with Find My.

Apple says more accessory makers are working on products that work with the new network. The company also announced a draft specification for chipmakers that will allow accessories to tap into the iPhone's ultra Wideband chip, giving more accurate location information. More information will be available later this spring.

What makes Apple's Find My network different from, say, Tile is that every Apple device is able to track and locate a lost item, even if you don't know the person who lost their phone (or, in this instance, Belkin's new wireless earbuds). It's all done anonymously, and without the user knowing it's happened. The entire network uses end-to-end encryption to keep your information, and your device's location, private.

As long as your iPhone, iPad, or Mac is running iOS 14.3, iPadOS 14.3, or MacOS Big Sir 11.1, respectively, you should have a new Items tab in the Find My app right now.

Do you plan on using the new Find My features to keep track of your devices? Let us know in the comments below what kind of product(s) you'd want to see rollout support.