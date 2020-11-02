Apple expected to unveil first Apple Silicon Macs at Nov. 10 'One More Thing' event

Image: Apple

Apple will hold its third special event in as many months on Tuesday, Nov 10. Invites for the event, titled "One More Thing," were sent out on Monday morning.

During the November event, Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Silicon-powered Macs. Apple announced the company would move away from Intel processors in its computer lineup, switching to Apple's own ARM processors that are currently used in iPhone and iPad models.

It's unclear which Mac models will be the first to use Apple's own chips, with speculation spanning everything from an updated MacBook Pro, to the return of the 12-inch MacBook, to a 24-inch iMac.

We also expect Apple will announce the release date of macOS 11 Big Sur during the event. Big Sur has been in beta testing since WWDC earlier this year, and it brings a new-look interface, as well as expands developer support for iPhone and iPad apps to run on MacOS.

The event will be streamed from Apple Park at 10am PT on Nov. 10. We'll have full coverage of the event.