The 3 Apple products you shouldn't buy this month (including this iPad)

Finally, Apple has addressed -- in part at least -- the great iPad wasteland, updating the iPad Air with M2 silicon, and fitting the iPad Pro models with its new M4 chip. The iPad now also features an updated price tag -- everything else remains the same -- so that's back on the menu, but be aware that you're still buying hardware released in October 2022.

Interest in the Apple Vision Pro seems to be fading after the rocky start, and it remains to be seen if Apple can inject new interest in this product at its annual WWDC developer conference this summer.

Beyond that, Apple's lineup seems pretty strong, from the M3 MacBook Air systems and the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops powered by the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips (but still no M3 Ultra... yet).

Note that the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch line are now in their final months; by summer I'll start recommending that you hold off buying them until new products are released.

But don't let the shiny new tablets distract you. Not everything Apple sells is fresh. There are a few things that I recommend giving a wide berth in the store.

The 'Naughty' list

AirPods : As much as I love AirPods, they're getting old. The 3rd-generation model was released two and a half years ago and is overdue for an update. Apple still sells the 2nd generation AirPods, and those were released five years ago! My advice here is to stick to the 2nd generation AirPods Pro buy something not made by Apple

My advice here is to stick to the

: Released in September 2021, this tablet's age is worth keeping in mind. Two and a half years is a long time in tech. Would you pay full price for an iPhone 13, which was released at the same time? No, no you wouldn't. iPhone SE: This handset was released in March 2022 and rumor has it there won't be another one. Other rumors say the next one will launch this year, or sometime in 2025. We'll see.

The 'Nice' list

Apple M3 MacBook Air

Apple has updated its MacBook Air with its M3 line of processors and given them more oomph to tackle heavier-duty AI tasks.

Along with the updated processor, this MacBook Air can also power two external monitors with the lid closed, making it a great desktop replacement -- just add two screens!

With prices for the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air starting at $1099, and the 15-inch version starting at $200 more, these systems represent some serious processing power for an extremely competitive price (especially when you consider these are Apple laptops).

Apple Vision Pro

All eyes are on Apple's newest product and the company's foray into mixed-reality spatial computing.

It's hard to bet against Apple, but a futuristic set of goggles with a starting price of $3,499 doesn't feel like the easiest thing to sell. Still, Apple is Apple, and if any company can convince consumers to part with large sums of cash (and developers to create apps for a new platform that could very well fall flat on its face), it's Apple.

Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Max

Last year brought a much-anticipated refresh of the iPhone lineup.

The standard iPhone 15 line gets the processor that's currently in the iPhone 14 Pro line, a new 48-megapixel main camera, and USB-C, while the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max get a new A17 Pro chip, a titanium structure, and updated cameras, including a 5x telephoto.

Apple 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

This lineup of MacBooks debuted the entire lineup of M3 chips -- from the powerful M3 to the insanely powerful M3 Max.

Powered by the M3, M3 Pro, or M3 Max chips, Apple's most advanced chips for personal computers

Up to 22 hours of battery life

8GB to 128GB of unified memory

512GB to 8TB of SSD storage

Liquid Retina XDR display

Ports galore, with up to three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, an HDMI port, a MagSafe 3 port, and a headphone jack

Apple iMac 24-inch

Apple refreshed the iMac, and while it has the same 24-inch, 4.5K Retina display, it received the M3 chip upgrade.

Apple M3 chip (no M3 Pro or M3 Max option)

24-inch 4.5K Retina display

8GB to 24GB of unified memory

512GB to 2TB of SSD storage

Super-thin all-in-one desktop

Seven vibrant colors

Apple Watch Series 9

More power thanks to the S9 SiP chip, new features such as double-tap gestures, and a new brighter display come to the Apple Watch. If you want to buy this watch from Apple, you should act quickly. Apple is involved in a legal battle with a medical technology company, causing a temporary halt on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 sales.

At the time of this writing, Apple resumed sales of both smartwatches, but more legal issues are on the horizon and another ban could occur. However, if Apple has to stop selling the watches again, you can still find them at other retailers like Amazon and Best Buy while supplies last.

S9 SiP chip

45mm or 41mm aluminum or stainless steel case

Up to 2000 nits display brightness

50-meter water resistance

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple's flagship smartwatch gets an upgrade in the form of the new S9 SiP chip, more storage, and a brighter display.

S9 SiP chip

49mm titanium case

Up to 3000 nits display brightness

100-meter water resistance

2nd-gen AirPods Pro (now with USB-C)



The AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) offer a major upgrade over the previous model, giving Apple's premium buds a massive lead over the competition. Apple has now refreshed the charging case to use USB-C rather than Lightning -- great if you have a new iPhone, but yet another cable or dongle to carry if not.

Active Noise Cancellation reduces unwanted background noise.

Adaptive Transparency lets outside sounds in while reducing loud environmental noise.

Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking places the sound all around you.

Multiple ear tips (XS, S, M, L).

Touch control lets you swipe to adjust volume, press to direct media playback, answer or end calls, and press and hold to switch between listening modes.

Sweat- and water-resistant for AirPods Pro and charging case.

MagSafe Charging Case includes a speaker.

The case features a lanyard loop.

USB-C charging.

AirTag



Blowing away the competition, Apple's AirTags are the perfect gift for someone who constantly loses things. You can add them to your luggage, your bike, your remote, or even your moving boxes -- the possibilities are endless.

Well-made, robust, and with a replaceable battery, these will make misplaced keys or lost wallet things of the past.