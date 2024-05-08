'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Apple iPad Air (2024) vs. iPad Air (2022): Which iPad is right for you?
Apple's new iPad Air is here, complete with two distinct sizes, beefed-up performance, and a tweaked design to help it stand out against the previous model. Apple didn't go as crazy with the upgrades to the Air as it did with the latest iPad Pro lineup, but that's easily forgiven considering the new Air looks to be the go-to tablet for many people.
Also: I've used every iPad since the original. Here's my buying advice for the new 2024 models
That said, there are reasons to consider your alternatives. Namely, Apple's previous-generation iPad Air from 2022 is sticking around at various retailers, and its price will meaningfully drop as time progresses. It's also still a very capable device, even though you won't hear Apple bragging about it.
So, which iPad Air is right for you: the one from 2024, or the slightly older one from 2022? Let's find out.
Specifications
iPad Air (2024)
iPad Air (2022)
Display
10.9-inch or 13-inch Liquid Retina IPS, 60Hz
10.9-inch Liquid Retina IPS, 2360 x 1640, 500 nits, 60Hz
Processor
Apple M2
Apple M1
Storage
128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB
64GB or 256GB
Cameras
12MP rear camera, 12MP webcam (landscape-oriented)
12MP rear camera, 12MP webcam (portrait-oriented)
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.0, optional 5G
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, optional 5G
Battery
|10 hours of web browsing or video watching on W-Fi
10 hours of web browsing or video watching on Wi-Fi
Apple Pencil support
|Works with Apple Pencil Pro or Apple Pencil (USB-C)
Works with Apple Pencil (2nd gen) or Apple Pencil (USB-C)
Colors
Space Gray, Starlight, Purple, Blue
Space Gray, Starlight, Pink, Purple, Blue
Price
Starts at $599 (11-inch) and $799 (13-inch)
Starts at $499
You should buy the iPad Air (2024) if…
1. You need a bigger screen
For the first time ever, Apple is offering two different screen sizes for the iPad Air. There's the conventional 11-inch size (which is up 0.1 inches from last year) alongside a much larger 13-inch size. That means those who want the iPad Pro's bigger screen can now get one for a lower price, albeit with a less impressive display.
Also: iPad Pro (2024) vs. iPad Air (2024): Which Apple tablet should you buy?
Regardless, it's a huge win for anyone who just wants an iPad to do iPad things. If you try to do any sort of serious work on an 11-inch iPad, I can tell you from first-hand experience that you'll feel cramped sooner than you might think. Having that extra screen real estate will come in handy for most people.
2. You want better performance and more storage
Speaking of doing a lot of stuff on your iPad, chances are you'll want extra performance if you tend to spend a lot of time on it. The new iPad Air will give you that in the form of the M2 chip, which replaces the M1 from the previous Air.
Apple says you'll get up to 50% better performance than in the previous model and much faster graphics performance for gaming or video editing. This is a nice bonus for those of us (myself included) who always chase the best specs in their tech purchases.
You also get a lot more storage in the updated iPad Air. Apple doubled the base storage to 128GB while maxing things out at 1TB. With the old model, you could only pick between 64GB or 256GB.
3. You use the iPad all the time in landscape mode
For years, there's been an outcry from reviewers and users alike for Apple to reposition the webcam on the iPad. Nowadays, practically everyone uses the tablet in landscape mode for a majority of tasks, so it only makes sense to move it to the side bezel so it can look at you straight on.
Also: Everything Apple unveiled at its 'Let Loose' event: iPad Pro, Air, Pencil, M4, and more
That's just what Apple finally did with the new iPad Air. The camera is now located on the right side of the tablet instead of the top, which means you'll look a lot better during FaceTime calls. You also won't need to worry about smudging up the camera or blocking it while holding your iPad in landscape mode, which is really helpful.
You should buy the iPad Air (2022) if…
1. You want to save money
The 2022 iPad Air isn't going to be sold directly by Apple anymore, but other retailers will still offer it to clear out inventory at lower prices.
I've already spotted the old Air discounted for $100 at some online stores, which makes the tablet a decent value and lowers the barrier of entry if you're set on buying an Air over any other iPad. It's still worth noting that the 10th-generation iPad is a great deal at $350. But if you want an Air and don't feel like shelling out upwards of $800, the older Air model is the way to go.
2. You're okay with a slightly older chip
With the old Air, you won't be missing out on much. You still get an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Touch ID, USB-C, and up to 10 hours of battery life. The only real downside regarding specs is the processor; the old Air includes the M1, which originally debuted in 2020.
Also: iPad Air 2024: These 4 best new features make for one tempting tablet
Despite its age, the chip manages to keep up well with everyday tasks, and some heavier workloads like photo editing. Granted, the chip will start to show its age much faster than the M2 will in the new iPad Air, but you'll have at least a few years before it starts to slow down noticeably.
3. You don't want to upgrade your Apple Pencil
The new iPad Air works with Apple's new haptic-equipped Apple Pencil Pro as well as the USB-C-equipped Apple Pencil. But if you have the older second-generation Apple Pencil (which works perfectly fine for most people), you'll be out of luck when upgrading to the new Air -- it's incompatible with it.
Meanwhile, the older Air works fine with the older accessory, so you won't need to worry about shelling out another $130 for the newer model.