Apple just announced the eighth generation iPad and a completely redesigned iPad Air

Apple just announced the entry-level iPad and the iPad Air are both getting hardware updates. The announcement was made at Apple's Sept. 15 Time Flies event, where the company also announced two new Apple Watch models.

The 8th generation iPad will use Apple's A12 Bionic processor and keeps its support for Apple's Smart Keyboard accessory, as well as Apple Pencil support. The design of the eighth generation iPad hasn't changed, it still features a home button with Touch ID built into it, and a 10.2-inch display. The updated iPad will be available to order starting later today and will ship on Friday, the same day it's available in stores. Apple kept it priced at $329.

The revamped iPad Air includes a completely new design, including a USB-C port, comes in five different colors, and 10.9-inch display. Apple will start taking orders next month, but didn't give any more information. It will start at $599.

The new design makes the iPad Air look more like the iPad Pro, Apple's high-end tablet, and leaves the standard iPad as the lone model that still uses the traditional iPad design.

Instead of a home button with Touch ID, and forgoing the addition of Face ID like the iPad Pro line uses, Apple included a fingerprint sensor in the sleep/wake button on the top of the housing. This is the first time we've seen Apple use this kind of tech, and can't help but wonder if we'll see the same approach used on future iPhone models, especially in a world where face masks and Face ID often don't get along.

Inside the new iPad Air is Apple's A14 Bionic processor, making it the first device to launch with Apple's newest processor, ahead of the iPhone 12, which we expect to see announced next month.