Apple just released iOS 13, but iOS 13.1 is only a few days away

The best new features in iOS 13 With iOS 13 set to roll out on September 19, ZDNet's Beth Mauder walks you through her five favorite new features and how you can add them to your iPhone. Read more: https://zd.net/2QbuNNR

Apple on Thursday released iOS 13 for iPhone and iPod touch users, and shortly after its release, Apple confirmed to ZDNet that iOS 13.1 and iPadOS will be released on Sept. 24, instead of Sept. 30 as was originally announced.

Typically after Apple releases a major OS update, such as iOS 13, smaller updates are released with bug fixes shortly after. However, iOS 13.1 includes some of the features -- such as audio sharing -- that Apple had announced would be included in iOS 13, but eventually removed it prior to iOS 13's release.

The iOS 13 beta was one full of frustration and bugs for testers, including myself. At times it felt as if each new beta release had more issues and hiccups than the previous version, and eventually, Apple quit updating the iOS 13 and upgraded users to a new, iOS 13.1 beta.

iOS 13 includes new privacy features, a system-wide dark mode, battery optimization tools, and big improvements to the iPad via iPadOS. The tablet now boasts a desktop-class version of Safari, along with new multitasking features that aim to complete its laptop-replacement appeal.

You can update your iPhone to iOS 13 right now by opening the Settings app on your iPhone and going to General > Software update. Alternatively, you can wait a few more days for iOS 13.1.