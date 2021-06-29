Apple launches 'International' Apple Watch bands with matching watchface

Apple

Ahead of the summer Olympics in Japan, Apple is releasing a new batch of bands.

If you own an Apple Watch, you know that beyond counting your steps and putting notifications on your wrist, it's a heck of a lot of fun to customize its look. Apple routinely releases new watch bands, and there's a large number of third-party options as well. But what those third-party options don't offer are watchfaces to match.

However, Apple's new bands are part of what the company is calling the International Collection. The bands feature the colors of 22 different countries, and, yes, they come with a matching, downloadable watchface.

The complete list of countries the Sports Loop bands represent include Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the US.

The bands are available now for the 40mm and 44mm size Apple Watch models. Each band costs $49 and uses Apple's App Clip feature as a means for customers to download the matching watch face.

If you don't want to purchase the watch band, but still want to show your country pride, you can download the watchface from Apple's website. On your iPhone, visit this page, then scroll down and tap on See the countries. Select your country, then scroll down and tap Add Apple Watch Face.