WWDC 2021: Apple launches Xcode Cloud, Object Capture, Swift concurrency for developers

Apple developers are getting new APIs including Object Capture as well as concurrency for Swift and Xcode Cloud to simplify workflows.

The company's developer tools come as Apple's App Store and monetization sharing are under fire from players like Epic Games. Apple noted it has paid $230 billion to developers and is adding App Store features that will give more marketing tools to creators.

Details about the developer tools will be outlined in WWDC 2021 sessions this week, but Apple highlighted the following.