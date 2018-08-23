Apple updates iOS 12 beta one more time as launch nears

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

Apple on Thursday released the iOS 12 developer beta build number 10, and build number 8 for public beta participants.

The update comes on the heels of Monday's beta 9, and beta 7 update for developers and public beta testers, respectively. On the iPhone X, the update was just shy of 70MB, indicating very few changes.

It's not often Apple releases 10 beta builds of an upcoming OS, with last year's beta of iOS 11 being the only other time it occurred.

The build numbers for iOS 12 are misleading, however, as Apple original released and then pulled iOS 12 beta 7 within a few hours due to performance issues.

The latest release could very well be the last release we see from Apple ahead of its anticipated iPhone event, currently rumored to take place on Sept. 12. The company typically announces new iPhones and releases the final test version - often referred to as the GM build - of the latest iOS update at that time.

iOS 12 brings new features to help users monitor and limit how much time he or she spends on an iPhone or iPad, a new animated character feature called Memoji that uses the iPhone X's front-facing camera, and a Siri Shortcuts.