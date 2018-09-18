 '

Apple releases iOS 12.1, watchOS 5.1, tvOS 12.1 betas to developers

A day after iOS 12 was released to the public, Apple is giving developers a preview of the next update.

Apple on Tuesday released the first beta preview of iOS 12.1, watchOS 5.1, and tvOS 12.1 to developers. The update comes a day after Apple released iOS 12 for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch to the general public.

It's unclear what's included in the new beta updates. However, Apple did state that the ECG feature in the Apple Watch Series 4 would be activated via a future software update.

Apple also removed group FaceTime calls from iOS 12 prior to its release, and it's possible that iOS 12.1 is when Apple is going to reintroduce the feature.

