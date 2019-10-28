Apple releases iOS 13.2 with new emoji, Deep Fusion camera improvements, more

Apple's new iPhone privacy feature lets you see which apps track you ZDNet's Adrian Kingsley-Hughes warns viewers to get ready to be shocked by how many apps are tracking you using Bluetooth. Read more: https://zd.net/2M6wU15

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

× ios-13-2.png

Shortly after announcing the new AirPods Pro, Apple released iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2. The software updates bring several new features and improvements to iPhone and iPad users.

iPhone 11 users now have access to Deep Fusion, Apple's camera technology that should vastly improve the phone's photo quality. Also included in iOS 13.2 are 70 new emoji, and the ability to have new messages announced by Siri when using AirPods or compatible Beats headphones. When enabled, users will hear new messages read to them by Siri, and then have the ability to reply to the message without touching their phone or tablet.

There's also a new privacy feature for controlling whether or not your Siri recordings are shared with Apple.

You can update your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to iOS 13.2 in the Settings app under General > Software Update.