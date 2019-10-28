Apple's $249 AirPods Pro have noise cancellation, new design

Apple has streamlined its entire iPad lineup to replace your laptop ZDNet's Jason Cipriani tells Karen Roby that the base-model iPad is more capable than ever thanks to a recent update. Read more: https://zd.net/2NdaomS

Just in time for the holidays, Apple has announced the AirPods Pro. The new wireless earbuds look similar to the standard AirPods, but a revamped design, have noise-cancellation and improved sound quality.

AirPods Pro is available to order right now for $249. You can purchase them in Apple Stores starting Oct. 30, the same day orders will begin shipping.

AirPods Pro uses two microphones for noise cancellation that automatically changes and adapts each earbud, blocking out background noise -- a feature users and reviewers have complained about the regular AirPods lacking since their launch.

Apple, Inc.

The AirPods Pro will also have a new transparency mode that makes it possible to listen to music along with hearing the ambient noise from your surroundings. This is helpful if you're listening to music in an airport but also want to hear any gate change or boarding announcements.

By using the same H1 chip that's used in the second-generation AirPods, the AirPods Pro will have up to five hours of battery life when listening to music, or four and a half when noise-cancellation is turned on. The wireless charging case can recharge the earbuds, providing up to 24 hours of listening time in total.

If you've been holding out for new AirPods, do the AirPods Pro look appealing? Or if you already own AirPods, are the new features enough to warrant an upgrade? Let us know in the comments.