Apple releases iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5 with Apple Cash and Podcasts improvements

Apple on Monday released iOS 15.5 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.5 for the iPad. The updates don't include a lot in the way of new features, as my ZDNet colleague Adrien Kingsley-Hughes reported just this morning. However, it's a good idea to install the update to ensure you're running the latest software, which typically has other bug fixes and security improvements that don't quite make the changelog.

For those who are curious, the official changelog lists the ability for Apple Cash users to send or request money when viewing their Apple Cash card. Apple's Podcasts app is now better at managing storage and keeping or getting rid of old podcast episodes. And finally, HomeKit users will see fewer issues with home automations that are triggered when people come home or leave.

In addition to the iPhone and iPad updates, Apple also released WatchOS 8.6. The update notes include the addition of support for the ECG app, and irregular heartbeat notifications are now live in Mexico.

MacOS 12.4 was also pushed live on Monday, bringing with it support for the new Podcasts storage feature that the iPhone received, along with a fix for Apple's Studio Display and its built-in camera. More specifically, the changelog reads: "Support for Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5, available as a separate update, refines camera tuning, including improved noise reduction, contrast, and framing."

Apple has yet to update its security page to list any vulnerabilities that may have been addressed in Monday's updates.