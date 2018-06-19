Apple releases second beta of iOS 12, macOS Mojave, watchOS 5 and tvOS 12

Apple on Tuesday released the second developer beta build of its upcoming operating system updates for its hardware lineup.

The second betas for watchOS 5, macOS Mojave, iOS 12, and tvOS 12 are available in the developer portal and as an over-the-air update for those who already have the beta installed.

Apple first announced the updates at its developer conference in early June, releasing the first beta shortly after the event ended.

A public beta program is scheduled to open up by the end of June. At that time, anyone who is willing to test and provide feedback to Apple about the preview software can sign up.

Some of the more notable improvements coming in iOS 12, which powers the iPhone and iPad, include speed and performance improvements across the board, and new tools to track just how much time a user spends on his or her device. Screen Time also lets users set time limits for specific apps or app categories, after which the user is locked out of the app until the following day.

Apple is expected to release its suite of software updates to consumers later this year, most likely in September.