iOS 12: The hidden feature I won't be switching on

I've spent a fair bit of time poking around the new iOS 12 beta, and come across a fair number of new features. Some seem useful, others not so. But there's one new feature that I don't think I'll even be activating.

The feature in question is automatic updating for iOS. While it's unclear how this works (current iOS updates require a fair bit of user interaction), it seems to promise to keep the iOS install on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch updated for you.

If you've got iOS 12 beta installed, you can find this new feature in Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic Updates.

The default for this setting is off.

Under iOS 11, when there's a software update available, iOS throws up a notification and pops a badge on the Settings app icon. The user then has to initiate the update manually.

But I can't see myself activating this setting on my daily driver devices. Why? Because iOS updates can be very variable in quality. While some are relatively problem-free, others can leave you hating life.

I'd much rather wait and pull the trigger on the update under my terms.

