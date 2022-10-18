Apple unveils its 'completely redesigned' new iPad for 2022

The completely resigned new Apple iPad is available in four colours. Image: Apple

Apple has unveiled a new version of its iPad, which sports an all-new redesign featuring a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Screen alongside improvements to performance, video and more.

Powered by the A14 Bionic chip and available in four colors, the new iPad delivers what Apple describes as even faster performance and power efficiency for demanding tasks, while still providing all-day battery life.

The new Liquid Retina display boasts a 2360x1640-pixel resolution of nearly 4 million pixels and extends to the edges of the tablet, meaning users have more screen area for apps and games – while keeping the new iPad about the same size as previous models.

Apple's new 2022 iPad starts from $449. Apple says the device's A14 bionic chip delivers a 20% increase in CPU performance and 10% improvement in graphics over the previous generation, making it faster and more efficient for everyday tasks at work, at school or at home.

The camera on the new iPad has also been changed – for the first time on an Apple tablet, the front-facing camera is now located along the long edge of the device. Apple explains that this change has been made with video calls and recording in mind.

The landscape Ultra Wide front camera features a 12MP sensor and 122-degree field of view, while the upgraded 12MP Wide back camera on iPad delivers high-resolution photos and 4K video.

The new iPad also offers faster connectivity with new support for Wi-Fi 6 connections, while cellular 5G models allow iPad users to reach peak speeds of up to 3.5Gbps, according to Apple. Meanwhile, a USB-C port supports a wider range of accessories and faster charge times when used with higher-power charging adapters.

The all-new Magic Keyboard Folio for the redesigned new iPad. Image: Apple

New accessories for the redesigned iPad include a new, detachable Magic Keyboard Folio, providing users with full-sized keys and for the first time for iPad, a large trackpad. Users can also configure shortcuts for everyday tasks.

The keyboard magnetically attaches to the Smart Connector on the edge of iPad, which provides power and data and means the keyboard never needs to be charged or paired.

New features added to iPadOS 16 include the ability to edit or unsend recently-sent messages in the Messages app, as well as the ability recover recently-deleted messages. Meanwhile, Live Text now uses "on-device intelligence" to recognize text in images and video, meaning users can now interact with text in paused video frames.

Wi-Fi models of the new iPad are available with a starting price of $449 (US), and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at $599 (US). It is available to order from Apple from today and it will be available in stores from Wednesday, October 26.

Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said: "We're so excited to bring the completely redesigned iPad to our most advanced iPad lineup ever."