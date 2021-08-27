Apple settles lawsuit to allow developers to use payment systems outside of App Store

Image: Getty Images

Apple has agreed to a class action settlement that will allow app developers to implement payment systems outside of the App Store and communicate directly with customers about them.

Previously, an app would be removed from the App Store if it sidestepped Apple's payment systems and in-app purchase commissions.

"The terms of the agreement will help make the App Store an even better business opportunity for developers, while maintaining the safe and trusted marketplace users love," Apple said in a statement.

If the settlement is approved, Apple will still maintain its 30% commission structure in relation to purchases that are made within the App Store.

The settlement [PDF], pending court approval, will also see the iPhone maker create a three-year program that lowers commissions to 15% for small businesses and create a $100 million fund for small developers based in the US, ranging from $250 to $30,000 based on the size of the developer. Small businesses and developers are those that earn less than $1 million in revenue per year.

