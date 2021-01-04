Apple still hasn't fixed iOS 14 notifications bug for some users

One of the iOS 14 bugs that has been plaguing users since its release is problems with notifications. We thought that iOS 14.3 had fixed this.

Seems we were wrong.

Basically, the problem was (or is) that iPhone owners just aren't getting notifications for things like messages. Those with an Apple Watch were noticing that notifications were being delivered to their wrist, but that the iPhone was remaining silent. Those owning just an iPhone were left in the dark when a message came in.

It was believed that iOS 14.3 contained a fix because it made reference to fixing a bug where "some MMS messages may not be received," but this made no specific mention of notification issues.

Well, it's not fixed. Over on Apple's support forum, there's a 63-page thread that's continuing to grow following the release of iOS 14.3, detailing random fixes that users have tried in vain to solve this problem.

And it's causing a lot of frustration.

User Alik4134 is channeling how many users are feeling: "It's driving me insane and I'm starting to miss import urgent Messages. I'm honestly considering switching to android at this point and I never ever thought I'd say that."

I've heard from dozens of readers also affected by this problem.

Some claim that the problem went away, only to slowly return, while others claim that it's been getting worse since the release of iOS 14.3.

Some believe that the issue is down to a "Hide Alerts" feature in iOS 14 - (click on a conversation in Messages, tap on the name/number at the top of the screen and then tap on "info") - and that this is being randomly enabled by iOS.

But other users are saying that this is not the problem.

Are you affected by this bug? Let me know in the comments below.