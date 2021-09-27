Apple to open developer academy in South Korea to avoid KFTC fine

Apple said on Monday it will open a new developer academy in South Korea.

Cupertino will open the academy at Pohang University of Science and Technology next year in Spring. The company has opened 12 such academies so far, with the first one being opened in Brazil back in 2013.

Apple will also open its first manufacturing R&D support centre at the institute, which will also start operating next year.

The new academy and manufacturing R&D support centre is part of a deal the iPhone maker made with the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) to avoid being fined for unfairly forcing local telcos to cover advertisement fees and warranty expenses.

People aged 19 or above who live in South Korea can apply for the academy regardless of background, the iPhone maker said.

According to the company, once accepted, academy members will go through a free nine-month training program created by Apple where they will learn how to develop apps. In addition to the training, Apple will also accept around 200 people every year as part of the academy program.

Cupertino claimed the iOS ecosystem contributes to the creation of around 200,000 jobs in South Korea.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing R&D support centre will teach local small to medium-sized manufacturing firms about the latest smart and environmentally-friendly technologies. At the centre, the companies will be introduced to Apple's own experts and equipment. The companies will also receive opportunities to upgrade their technologies, processes, and products, Cupertino said.

Earlier this month, South Korea passed a Bill that bans Apple and Google from forcing developers to use their in-app purchase systems. Google was also fined around $177 million recently, with the KFTC finding the Android creator used its dominant market position to restrict competing operating systems from entering the market.

