Still availabe: The Apple Watch Series 8 is $100 off at Amazon and Walmart following Cyber Monday
Although the Apple Watch Series 8 is no longer Apple's latest and greatest wearable, it's still not a product to knock. While newer models such as the Series 9 and even Apple's base model SE (2nd Gen) saw price cuts during Black Friday for the holidays, the Series 8 did, too, and several lingering Cyber Monday deals are extending the savings.
The Apple Watch Series 8 is $100 off on Amazon right now in the Red sport band option, which makes it 25% off the original price of $399. At Walmart, the same model with the Midnight sport band is cut to $345, the Red sport band $329, and the White sport band option is discounted to $299, and at Best Buy, the Series 8 is slashed to $320 in either the Midnight, White, or Starlight sport band option.
Though not the most up-to-date model, the Series 8 still offers great value. Like its predecessor, the Series 8 model comes in 41mm and 45mm. It's also IPX 6 water- and dust-resistant, contains 32 GB of storage, and offers several sensors, including GPS, altimeter, blood oxygen, optical heart sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, body temperature sensor, and high-G accelerometer.
When former ZDNET expert reviewer Christina Darby reviewed the watch in 2022, she pronounced it a great buy.
"The Apple Watch Series 8 is an incremental update to the classic, squircle smartwatch -- and I'm not complaining. The same catalog of good-looking and practical watch faces is still there and, with the enhanced health and fitness tracking features, the watch is more useful than ever for helping me stay in tune with my body both during activity and at rest," Darby said in her review.
If you're OK with not having the newest model, the Series 8 makes a great purchase -- especially while still discounted this holiday season.
