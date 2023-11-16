'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) will drop to $179 at Walmart next week
Last week, Apple's newest Series 9 watch saw its first price drop following its release in September. The good news? The brand's other models are seeing price drops ahead of Black Friday 2023, too. Starting Nov. 22, you'll be able to score the latest Apple Watch SE model for just $179 at Walmart, a savings of $70 off the usual price of $249. You can add it to your cart now, and check out when the price drops next Wednesday.
Throughout the month, Walmart will host five exclusive sales events for Black Friday. Two online events will happen on Nov. 22 and Nov. 26 (Cyber Monday), and an in-store event will take place on Nov. 24 (Black Friday).
If you are a Walmart + member, you can also get a three-hour head start on Walmart's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Walmart+ membership includes unlimited free delivery, free shipping, a Paramount+ subscription, and more. Walmart+ members will be able to access the $179 watch SE deal starting at 12 p.m. ET while everyone else can take advantage of these savings starting at 3 p.m. ET.
The watch SE is ZDNET's pick for best value Apple watch and best watch for kids and first-time buyers, and now you can save even more on Apple's base wearable. If you've been eyeing the SE model for yourself or a loved one on your list, this is the time to snatch it up.
If you're not looking for advanced features offered in the newer Series 8,9, or Ultra and Ultra 2 models, the watch SE is a great buy with all the essentials, and you'd be surprised how well this model does stack up to Apple's other contenders.
The SE is available in a 40 or 44mm display size and offers users up to 18 hours of battery life and 32GB of internal storage.
The Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) does offer some of the same health and safety features from the Series 8 and the Ultra, though it doesn't track blood oxygen, do ECG heart checks, or check your temperature.
This model is additionally not dust resistant and the glass face is not made out of crystal like the Series 8, so it's not as crack resistant. And while the face looks just like the Series 8, the screen is actually about 20% smaller, so it has slightly thicker black bezels around the edge. It also doesn't have an always-on display.
But it includes nearly everything else, and the cellular connectivity is only a $50 add-on for the SE (compared to a $100 add-on for the Series 8).
ZDNET Editor in Chief Jason Hiner noted that the SE (2nd Gen) makes a great smartwatch to give to someone who doesn't have an iPhone, such as a child or an elderly family member, using Apple's Family Setup.
"If you are new to Apple Watch, giving it a try for the first time, and not sure you need all the latest health sensors, then the Apple Watch SE is a great place to get started," Hiner says.
