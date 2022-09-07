'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
In addition to the iPhone 14 release at the Far Out event today, Apple announced the latest models of its smartwatches: the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch Ultra, and the latest model of the Apple Watch SE. If you're interested in the Apple Watch Series 8 Pro, here is your go-to guide for how and when to pre-order, plus all the best deals available.
The three new Apple watches are available for purchase today from Apple's own online and physical stores. Full availability rolls out next week on Sept. 16 for the Series 8 and SE as well as Sept. 20 for the Ultra. That means if you want to buy a new model from another retailer or carrier, you'll have to wait until next week.
Pricing is as follows:
Model
Price for GPS
Price for GPS + cellular
Apple Watch Series 8
$399
$499
|Apple Watch SE
$249
$299
Apple Watch Ultra
N/A
$799
The Apple Watch Series 8 and second-gen Watch SE are set to land on Sept. 16, while the Watch Ultra is scheduled to launch on Sept. 23, with preorders starting Sept. 7 for all of them. You can pre-order direct from Apple.
With the announcement of the new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch SE, retailers are announcing deals right now so you can get your hands on them for a fraction of the original cost. We combed through many of them and brought it up some of the best Apple watch deals below, so be sure to check them out.
If there's a retailer that you were hoping to purchase from that isn't on our list right now, be sure to check back later. We'll be updating this as we find more deals across retailers.
You could trade in your old Apple Watch for a trade-in value of up to $155. For the Apple Watch Series 8, you can save a little under half of the price of the new device. See the chart below for Apple's estimated trade-in benefits, or go to Apple's website for more details.
Apple Watch
Estimated trade-in value
Apple Watch Series 7
Up to $155
Apple Watch Series 6
Up to $125
Apple Watch SE
Up to $75
Apple Watch Series 5
Up to $90
Apple Watch Series 4
Up to $55
Apple Watch Series 3
Up to $35
The Apple Watch Series 8 is Apple's latest addition to its smartwatch line up. Featuring an always-on display, users can message, adjust their audio, and more from a simple tap on the screen.
Last year, the Apple smartwatch included in oxygen level tracker see you could monitor your O2 levels while you were working out. The new watch expands upon fitness tracking, and this iteration includes a body temperature sensor along with the same features Apple enthusiasts have come to enjoy like fall detection, Emergency SOS, and sleep tracking. Additionally, Apple enhanced women's cycle tracking features, including ovulation tracking for family planning. It's also swim proof, dustproof, and crack resistant.
The smartwatch also comes with Crash Detection that will automatically contact the authorities, emergency contacts, and release your location so you can get the help you need as soon as possible in the event of a car accident.
You can expect enhanced battery life that will get you up to 18 hours of battery life as well as a specialized low power mode that lasts up to 36 hours. It supports international roaming so you can keep your data while traveling. It will be available in seven different colors.
It costs $399 for GPS and $499 for the GPS + cellular.
The Apple Watch SE has been around for quite some time, and Apple has brought it back for yet another series due to its popularity. The Watch has an expanded, enhanced SiP 8 code for 20% faster processing, whether you're flipping through your apps or simply taking a phone call on the device.
It keeps heart rate tracking, emergency SOS, fall detection, and uses the same motion sensors as the Series 8 for crash detection. It offers family setup to help keep your family connected. It will be available in three colors with 100% recycled materials.
Like the Apple Watch Ultra, the Apple Watch Ultra incorporates a larger display for checking your workouts, texts, and more. The new model adds new fitness-tracking features including Wayfair, a compass and navigation tool for when you're out in the wilderness. Oceanic+ also helps to plan dives, depth, time, and even tides and water temperature to ensure your safety during your dive.
The display features a rugged sapphire crystal with a 49mm case for ultimate durability, too. In addition to the new larger display and fitness tracking features, the Apple Watch Ultra was also designed with anaerospace grade titanium case that can handle the most rugged of conditions.
It uses an international orange button to give users more control, and it's designed to use while wearing gloves and added a larger speaker and three mics to hear and be heard. Cellular is also built into every model. You can also expect to get a longer battery life with up to 36 hours of battery life with up 60 hours of extended battery life.
You can choose from three different band types designed for swimmers, runners, and more for optimal use.