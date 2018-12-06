Apple Watch ECG app launches today with watchOS 5.1.2 update

Apple Watch Series 4 owners are about to gain a potentially life-saving app. On Thursday, Apple will release a software update for Apple Watch owners that adds an ECG app to the company's latest smartwatch.

Also: Apple Watch ECG app: How it works and what it means for the future of health

The feature was first announced by Apple back in September, alongside FDA approval for De Novo classification for the ECG app.

The new app is included in watchOS 5.1.2 and follows Wednesday's release of iOS 12.1.1.

(Image: Apple, Inc.)

When using an ECG app, the user will need to place his or her finger on the Digital Crown, working in tandem with sensors on the bottom of the watch, and hold still for 30 seconds. After the test is complete, users can view results, complete with a chart of the heart rhythm, in the Apple Health app. The app also provides an option to export the test as a PDF to share with a physician.

(Image: Apple, Inc.)

Owners of Apple Watch Series 1 or newer aren't left out. The same update will enable irregular rhythm notifications to the Apple Watch. Using the built-in heart rate monitor, the watch will look for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib) and alert the wearer if an irregularity is found, with a suggestion of following up with a doctor.

CNET was given early access to the new ECG app and tested it in a doctor's office, and the experience for Vanessa Hand Orellana is something you'll just have to read.

Must read

Apple typically releases software updates at 1 pm ET/10 am PT, which is when we should expect to see watchOS 5.1.2.

Previous and related coverage:

How Apple Watch saved my life

I have always been a tolerant and loyal opposition user of Cupertino's products. Now I am committed to using them, forever.

Apple Watch 4: Why digital health's future depends on Apple finding a cloud partner

The new capabilities of Apple's flagship wearable device will be further enhanced by allowing healthcare providers to directly interact with patients using telemedicine and to review and analyze their data in the cloud.

Can technology save the NHS?

New technologies from wearables to AI and robots could have a huge impact on the health service. We take a look at the opportunities ahead.