Apple's $19 Polishing Cloth is back in stock and ready to ship

In 2021, there was only one Apple product that sold out in a weeks time. It wasn't the Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone 13, or the new MacBook Pros. It was a $19 polishing cloth. Back in October, Apple announced that, along with its mobile computing and wearable businesses, the global tech giant would venture into the booming polishing cloth industry. To no surprise, the $19 Polishing Cloth was met with parody, cringe, and a profitable reception. Remaining out of stock since, Apple today made its tech-essential accessory available for purchase again, and you'll want to act fast before the batch sells out.

Apple Polishing Cloth for $19 Order today for free delivery by Friday Apple The Apple Polishing Cloth is exactly what it is; a $19, soft and nonabrasive pad that is meant to clean the smudges off your iPhone, iPad, iMac, or MacBook display. It's basically a microfiber cloth for Apple's diehard fans. The Polishing Cloth is also certified to clean the nano-textured glass found on the $5,999 Pro Display XDR. As mentioned before, the accessory sold out in less than a week -- both online and in-stores -- when first launched, so I'm not expecting anything different this time around. This is an online-only offer and if you place your order quick enough, Apple promises a delivery date as soon as this Friday.

Interested in more tech deals and reviews? Subscribe to the ZDNet Recommends newsletter and let our expert reviewers scour the internet for only the top products, services, and deals for you.