This holiday deal cuts the AirPods Pro price down by $50

Best Buy is taking $50 off the AirPods Pro (second generation) ahead of the holidays.

A pair of AirPods are the perfect gift for the iPhone owner in your life. But not just any pair, mind you. Not all AirPods are made equal, and if you're looking for a holiday gift for the music lover in your life, you should get them the best of the best. That is, the AirPods Pro (second generation), which are on sale at Best Buy for $50 off. You'll want to snatch these quickly, though, because they could easily go out of stock, given their popularity.

The AirPods Pro (second generation) tops ZDNET's best AirPods list, and that's for good reason. The AirPods Pro offer impressive sound quality, immersive noise cancellation, all-day comfort, and a wireless charging case. With six hours of battery life and Apple's latest H2 chip, you're getting the most modern tech in these Apple earbuds.

And, because the case can utilize wireless charging, you can plunk it down on a MagSafe charger, an Apple Watch charger, or a Qi-compatible charging mat for non-Apple tech products.

ZDNET editor-in-chief Jason Hiner says the pair are the most easily recommendable of the four AirPod models. "That's because they fit almost every type of ear, they are very comfortable to wear, and they include all of the best and latest features that Apple has to offer in headphones. Plus, they get a bonus set of new features as part of the iOS 17 update, which won't come to any of the other AirPods," he writes.

If you're ready to replace that old pair of wired earbuds with one of our favorite wireless earbuds, you might as well hop on this second generation AirPods Pro deal. But act fast -- the discount won't last long.