Apple's high-end M3 MacBook Pro is currently $200 off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
What's the deal?
The Apple M3 MacBook Pro 14" and M3 MacBook Pro 16" laptops are both currently $200 off during Amazon'sBig Spring Sale event, on sale for $1,399 and $2,299, respectively.
Why this deal is ZDNET recommended
The M3 MacBook Pro is perfect for professionals and creatives looking for a high-end laptop that can tackle powerful graphics workloads with ease. If you've had your eye on a MacBook with Apple's newest processor, or are looking to upgrade your existing machine, now would be the perfect time to spring into action.
Armed with 14.2-inch display capable of getting up to 1000 nits (that's very bright), the M3 MacBook Pro handles seamless multitasking, video and photo editing, and 4K video playback all in a portable form factor.
The base M3 MacBook Pro 14-inch comes with an 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage for a regular price of $1,599, but currently on sale for $1,399.
If you really want to go to the top of the line with the M3 MacBook Pro, the 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU with the 16-inch display is also on sale for $200 off, down to $2,299 from a regular price of $2,499.
Speaking of the processor, the latest M3 chip is a 50% performance boost from the M1 models, and 11 times the performance of the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pros. This makes the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models the go-to laptops for creatives like graphic designers, 3D animators, video editors, and professionals that need the reliable power of a desktop machine paired with portability.
The M3 MacBook Pro also comes stacked with ports, including an HDMI, SDXC card slot, two Thunderbolt USB 4 ports, a MagSafe port and headphone jack. These laptops also support fast wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, making swapping between different Bluetooth devices like your phone and your AirPods seamless and lightning-fast.
In addition, with up to 22 hours of battery life, the M3 improves on previous versions of the line with power-efficient design that isn't going to stay battery-starved.
The M3 MacBook Pros come in three iconic colors of silver, space gray, and space black, with the all-aluminum body designed to resist scratches and dents, adding to the line's durable reputation.