Apple's Vision Pro developer labs kick off this week

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Apple is continuing to expand its support for developers who are actively creating apps to run on visionOS, Apple's operating system for its Vision Pro XR headset. Apple announced that members of the Apple Developer Program and the Apple Developer Enterprise Program can apply to attend Vision Pro developer labs to test and optimize their visionOS apps.

Developers must be at least 18 years old to attend Vision Pro developer labs in Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo. After a developer applies to attend a Vision Pro developer lab, Apple will email them to notify them if their application was approved.

Selected developers can expect to test and perfect their visionOS applications with the help of Apple experts. Developers should bring their Mac, code, and whatever else they need to make their app optimized for Vision Pro.

Apple will select developers for the Vision Pro developer lab only if they have a new visionOS app in active development or if they have an existing iOS or iPadOS app that can be optimized for visionOS.

In addition to Vision Pro developer labs, Account Holders in the Apple Developer Program can apply for a Vision Pro developer kit. The kit includes an Apple Vision Pro headset and Apple expert advice and development support.

Eligible developers can apply for a Vision Pro developer kit and Vision Pro developer lab access on Apple's developer website. To attend a Vision Pro developer lab, prospective developers must submit a screenshot of their app running in the visionOS simulator.

Apple Vision Pro developer labs will begin this week and continue through August 24. The lab schedule can be found on the Apple Developer website.