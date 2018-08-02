Arm confirms Treasure Data purchase, launches Pelion IoT platform

Confirming earlier reports, British semiconductor firm Arm said Thursday that it's buying Treasure Data as it works to bulk up its Internet of things portfolio. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Treasure Data is active in the data management space. Arm is using the deal -- combined with its previous acquisition of Stream Technologies -- to launch a new platform called Pelion IoT, pitched as an end-to-end IoT connectivity, device and data management platform.

Softbank-owned Arm said the Pelion platform, which also brings ARM's Mbed IoT Device Management Platform into the mix, enables companies to manage IoT devices at scale, working on public and private clouds, on-premises and in hybrid environments. It runs through a unified billing system that lowers infrastructure costs reduces integration complexity, Arm said.

Read also: Review: HP Envy x2 running Windows 10 on ARM

"The Pelion IoT Platform is different because it is a truly horizontal platform capable of managing any number or type of devices and connectivity, dealing with any type of data, and linking to any cloud," said Dipesh Patel, president of Arm's IoT Services Group. "Truly this is the first platform that provides everything from connectivity to devices to data."

Arm said the Treasure Data Platform will continue operating as standalone technology service for existing and new customers.

Envisioning one trillion connected devices by 2035, ARM has taken several steps to build up its IoT business. In addition to bolstering the Mbed platform and Stream acquisition, the company recently announced a new processor capable of preventing physical attacks and IoT device tampering.

RELATED STORIES