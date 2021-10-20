Asana rolls out Enterprise Work Graph for cross-team coordination

Asana

Team management software provider Asana on Wednesday rolled out Enterprise Work Graph, a new suite of tools to help organizations stay on top of cross-team objectives while maintaining enterprise-grade security and controls.

The new product is based on Asana's proprietary Work Graph data model. It aligns teams around goals, coordinates workflows and provides visibility into the status of projects.

It's built to support enterprises with more than 100,000 users and offers an availability commitment of 99.9%. There are features for enterprise IT teams, such as an Admin Announcement capability, as well as a new SCIM functionality that automates group set-up and synchronizes profile updates with Okta. In terms of security, an upcoming Enterprise Key Management (EKM) feature will let organizations use their own keys to encrypt data.

To stay on top of cross-team goals, the Enterprise Work Graph offers a Goals API that lets organizations pull in information from other tools. For instance, an organization could link an Asana goal to a CRM report. When sales teams closed opportunities, the goal would automatically update in Asana so that teams across the organization would stay informed.

Additionally, there's a Workflow Builder tool that require no coding and a Universal Reporting tool for tracking business objectives.

Asana has been working to scale its business over the last few years. In 2019, Asana launched Asana Automation, opened a new office in Tokyo, and launched Asana for Marketing and Creative Teams. Overall, Asana has more than 100 integrations with enterprise software vendors including Slack, Microsoft Office 365, Gmail, Adobe Creative Cloud, and others.

In September, the company reported it has over 107,000 paying customers, with strong growth in the enterprise. The number of customers spending over $50,000 grew 111% in Asana's second quarter.