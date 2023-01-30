'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
At Best Buy, you can secure this Asus 15.6-inch touchscreen cloud gaming Chromebook for $200 off its normal $699 price tag. The gaming Chromebook features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM memory, and a 256GB SSD. Additionally, a 144Hz, FHD 15.6-inch display means you can game straight from the laptop without relying on an external monitor for high-quality visuals.
Instead of the typical 16:9 aspect ratio, this Asus Chromebook features a 16:10 aspect ratio to allow gamers to see more of what's around them on-screen. The taller screen becomes a big factor when utilizing the laptop's ergonomic style to use the touchscreen while in its tablet form. With it's 360-degree ErgoLife hinge, it's impossible to find an uncomfortable angle while using it.
Cloud gaming comes with ease on this Chromebook as the purchase of this laptop includes access to over 1,000 games, a 3 month membership to NVIDIA GeForce NOW top plan and Amazon Luna+.
To ensure internet lag doesn't stop you from saving the world in your games, you can connect straight to your router with a wired connection, or to Wi-Fi with fast speeds from its Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.
Now, Chromebooks can't support games to the extent as top-end gaming computers, but if you're a casual gamer that is content with cloud gaming, this Asus 15.6-inch cloud gaming Chromebook could be for you. Frankly, with a price of $499, now is a better time than ever to secure this Chromebook as it's at the lowest price the laptop has seen in the past 4 months.