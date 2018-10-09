Asus' new Chromebook: Mid-range 14-inch C423 comes with touchscreen option

Asus is releasing a new mid-range Chromebook, the C423, which features a 180-degree hinge and an optional touchscreen.

The new 14-inch Chromebook from Asus follows HP's launch of the 14-inch touch display Chromebook X360 14, which has a 14-hour battery life and can be configured with 8th generation Intel Core i3 and i5 CPUs.

Asus is offering the aluminum Chromebook C423 with a 14-inch FHD touchscreen and an Intel Pentium quad-core N4200 CPU, as well as one with a standard HD display that's powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core CPU.

The touchscreen option comes with thin bezels on the sides that measure 5.8mm.

Both models come with up to 8GB of SDRAM, and either 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage. There are also two Type-A USB ports, two Type-C USB ports with display and power support, a microSD slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an HD webcam.

The Chromebook C423 also has 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 support. Asus says the device has a 10-hour battery life.

It measures 12.7in by 9in and is 0.63in thick (322.6mm x 228mm x 16.1mm) and it weighs between 1.2 kg and 1.34 kg, depending on the exact specifications.

Asus says it has tested the device's 180-degree hinge with 20,000 opens and closes to ensure it will last.

The company hasn't revealed pricing or availability details yet, though it's likely to cost less than the $599 HP is asking for its new Chromebook.

Image: Asus

