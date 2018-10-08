HP's new Chromebook x360 has up to 14 hours of battery life

Want a Chromebook but finding your eye drawn to those sleek, premium convertible devices that are all the rage? The new Chromebook x360 14 gives you the best of both worlds.

As Chromebooks continue to grow in popularity, HP is keen to set the trend as to what makes a premium Chromebook. HP's new Chromebook x360 14 will feature silicon up to and including 8th Gen Intel Core i3 and i5 processors to satisfy those who want performance as well as portability.

Backing up this processing power will be up to 64 GB of SSD storage (along with two years of complimentary 100 GB of Google Cloud storage) for boosted boot times and app launching, and up to 8 GB of DDR4 RAM to make for smooth multitasking.

This is built around a 14-inch FHD touch display with an ultra-thin 7.5mm bezel and dual Bang & Olufsen speakers.

On the connectivity front it the has two USB-C ports, one USB-A 3.1 port, a microSD port, and audio jack ports.

Battery life is quoted as an impressive 14-hours.

"We are excited to expand our Chromebook portfolio with the HP Chromebook x360 14 - an unparalleled Chrome OS experience with a head-turning design that delivers the power and performance our customers expect," said Kevin Frost, vice president and general manager, Consumer PCs, HP Inc.

The HP Chromebook x360 14 is available for pre-order immediately at HP.com and Best Buy, with prices starting at $599.

