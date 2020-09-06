ASX opens up DataSphere data science platform

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has opened its DataSphere platform to third parties.

DataSphere is touted by the ASX as an open data science platform that supports analytics and machine learning. The selling point is that customers can access ASX and third party data to solve problems. It also allows customers to commercialise their data and analytics.

ASX trading services executive general manager David Raper said the platform has significantly expanded its ASX datasets since launching last year, and now includes datasets from third parties.

"We are in positive discussions with a growing community of data partners and a number of local and global data generators," Raper said. "We're opening up new and unique datasets."

Raper said the catalogue of ASX and non-ASX datasets span fixed income, interest rate, derivatives, equities, and benchmarks.

"We're already working with customers to build data products within the fixed income space," he added. "We're also making historical versions of ASX's market data and ReferencePoint products available."

ASX is offering data-as-a-service, which is data that can be organised and governed for personal use, or for analytics alongside other data in a DataSphere workspace; data commercialisation, which allows customers to "optimise" data for sale or rent through DataSphere, or license it for use on products built in DataSphere; and data collaboration, explained as "enhancing data value by pooling it with datasets from ASX and others, for deeper insights and richer products".

The ASX said the platform offers partners a choice of two workspaces.

"Both provide a secure, scalable platform for data exploration and product development, as well as analytical tools and curated datasets based on each customer's requirements," Raper said.

Business workspaces are designed for business users and provide the ability for users to analyse datasets through visualisations and spreadsheets. Private data can also be loaded. While data science workspaces are designed for data scientists and developers. They provide users the ability to access popular analytical tools and programming languages, and enable users to collaborate on product development, the exchange explained.

"Workspaces, web-hosted dashboards and APIs can be accessed securely through the internet. This means that there are no complex integration requirements to use the platform," Raper added.

