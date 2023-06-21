June Wan/ZDNET

Earlier this month, I had the opportunity to check out Motorola's new Razr foldables, the standard Razr and the Razr Plus. The latter of which is the more premium of the two, with a larger 3.6-inch external display for quick access to widgets, apps, and notifications. It's also the only one of the two that will be readily available this month, with pre-orders kicking off today.

Unsurprisingly, most major carriers and retailers are already packaging the new Razr Plus with sign-and-trade or buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deals when you pre-order the phone. But, the best offer right now -- and the one that has the least loopholes -- goes to AT&T.

Currently, if you pre-order the Motorola Razr Plus and enroll in a 36-month installment plan, AT&T will charge you just $5 per month. Some quick math rings your total cost at just $180, an $820 discount (or 82% off) from the Razr Plus' $999 retail price. You'll have to pay taxes and fees too, of course.

However, this deal doesn't require you to trade in an eligible device, be subscribed to a premium 5G data plan, or even be a new customer. Both new and existing users qualify.

The absence of those three conditions, which are typically present when buying from carriers, makes this arguably the most accessible foldable deal yet.

Infinite Black

I should disclaim that like every other installment plan, you do have to commit to paying the $5 per month and remain an AT&T customer for three years' time. The discount comes at the expense of loyalty, to put it bluntly. So, if you often find yourself switching carriers or providers, this offer may not be for you.

To round it out, I'm recommending this deal for two reasons: 1) It's a lot easier to qualify for than typical carrier offers and 2) It's a significant discount on a very good foldable, at least based on my hands-on time with the phone. If you've been on the fence about switching to a foldable phone, and are able to use it on the AT&T network, then this may be the best (and cheapest) way to get your foot in the door.