Atlassian acquires ThinkTilt for its ProForma form builder

Atlassian said Monday that it has acquired ThinkTilt, the maker of ProForma, a no-code/low code form builder for Jira. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Brisbane, Australia, ThinkTilt's ProForma platform is used by IT teams to manage service and support tickets for employees via dynamic forms, advanced form validation capabilities and a no-code/low-code editor. Atlassian plans to integrate ProForma with Jira Service Management.

Atlassian said the deal is part of its ongoing investment in enterprise IT service management. The company has made a number of acquisitions in this space, including its purchase of Opsgenie for incident management, Automation for Jira for code-free automation, and Halp for conversational ticketing.

"ThinkTilt is already a very successful partner in the Atlassian Marketplace," Atlassian said in a blog post. "We'll continue to augment its advanced forms and checklist capabilities as we integrate it tightly with Jira Service Management."

